PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the upcoming friendly match between Manchester United and a team of ASEAN players symbolises the region’s collective spirit and unity through sport.

He said the ASEAN side would be led by the Vietnam national football team coach and described the fixture at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, here, as more than just a football match.

“On May 28, as you know, Manchester United is coming here to play against the ASEAN team, led by the Vietnam national team coach. Unfortunately, he (Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh) will not be able to attend.

“I persuaded him to attend because the showcase is about the ASEAN spirit going up against Manchester United, which is no easy task. But in any case, I have extended the invitation,” he said.

Anwar was speaking at a joint press conference with Chinh here today.

The ASEAN All-Stars team will be coached by South Korean Kim Sang Sik, who recently led Vietnam to the 2024 ASEAN Championship title.

The friendly, which is part of Manchester United’s pre-season tour, is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans and highlight the best of Southeast Asian football talent.

Meanwhile, Anwar lightened the mood further by teasing Vietnam ahead of the Malaysia-Vietnam clash, which would be the national team’s second 2027 Asian Cup Group F qualifying match, scheduled for June 10.

“There will be a football match on June 10, Vietnam against Malaysia, and I’ve alerted Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, don’t be too confident because we are really coming out this time, very prepared.

“Vietnam has a very formidable team, as you know, very strong. It’s an uphill battle, but we have our team full of spirit, resilience, to be able to showcase this time, and I told him if we do win, I’ll give him a call. If we don’t, I’ll just go to sleep,” he said, drawing laughter from Chinh.

Chinh, who is on a five-day official visit to Malaysia since yesterday, is here ahead of the 46th ASEAN Summit, the second ASEAN-GCC Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, all scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur on May 26 and 27.

Chinh assumed office in April 2021.

In 2024, Vietnam was Malaysia’s 11th largest trading partner globally, and fourth largest within ASEAN. Bilateral trade totalled RM83.11 billion, comprising RM53.86 billion in exports and RM29.25 billion in imports.

Malaysian companies have undertaken more than 700 projects in Vietnam, with cumulative investments exceeding USD13 billion (RM55 billion).