ASEAN to decide collectively on Myanmar election observers deployment

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN member states will collectively determine the bloc’s position regarding Myanmar’s planned elections and its invitation for member countries to send election observers.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan stressed that no single country would decide this matter independently.

“We will not decide unilaterally; this is ASEAN,“ he said.

He confirmed the issue would be brought to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting for a collective decision.

Mohamad anticipated that ASEAN is unlikely to agree to send observers, advising against excessive concern.

He made these remarks when asked whether Malaysia would send an observer delegation to Myanmar’s upcoming election.

On October 9, Mohamad had stated that Myanmar must conduct its elections freely, fairly, transparently, and credibly.

He emphasized the need for participation from all political parties and stakeholders across Myanmar.

Mohamad conveyed this position during his working visit to Nay Pyi Taw last week.

During his visit, he met with Chairman of the State Administration Council and Acting President Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

He also met with Prime Minister and Minister for National Planning U Nyo Saw and Foreign Minister U Than Swe.

Myanmar has been experiencing a prolonged political and humanitarian crisis since February 1, 2021.

The crisis began when the military overthrew the legitimately elected democratic government, the National Unity Government. – Bernama