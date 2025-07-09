ASEAN urged to adopt Vision 2045 for stability amid global challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has called on ASEAN to fully commit to the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 as the region faces growing global instability. He stressed that proactive planning and unity are essential to securing the bloc’s future.

Speaking at the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting plenary session, Mohamad highlighted the need for a smooth transition from the current ASEAN 2025 blueprint to the long-term Vision 2045. He urged all sectoral bodies to align their priorities with the new roadmap.

“To overcome the turbulence of the coming years, we must think long-term. It will not do to simply put one foot in front of the other. We must chart a path and lay down its stones,” he said.

Mohamad reiterated ASEAN’s role in shaping its own destiny, free from external pressures. “Our future will not be shaped by external forces, but by our own collective resolve,” he added.

On geopolitical crises, Mohamad condemned Israel’s military actions in Gaza and its recent offensive against Iran. “Malaysia absolutely condemns these atrocities,” he said, calling for international accountability.

Regarding Myanmar, he reaffirmed ASEAN’s support for a peaceful, Myanmar-led resolution to the crisis. “Delayed peace in Myanmar prolongs the sufferings of the people and threatens the region’s security,” he noted.

Amid rising global tensions, Mohamad urged ASEAN to remain united, promoting dialogue over division. “ASEAN must be the beacon of hope, be the voice of reason, and continue to be a platform for cooperation and prosperity,” he concluded.