ASEAN urges caution in South China Sea amid COC progress

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN has urged all parties involved in the South China Sea to act with wisdom and prudence to prevent escalating tensions in the strategic waterway.

The call was made during the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with China, held alongside the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan highlighted the increasing fragility of global peace, emphasising ASEAN’s role in maintaining regional stability.

“We must ensure that geopolitical tensions do not escalate or threaten security and global trade in the South China Sea,“ he said.

ASEAN welcomed advancements in the Code of Conduct (COC) negotiations for the South China Sea.

Mohamad expressed optimism, stating, “With full commitment from all parties, we should conclude an effective and substantive COC soon.”

On nuclear concerns, Mohamad praised China’s readiness to sign the SEANWFZ Treaty without reservations, calling it a significant step toward a nuclear-free Southeast Asia.

Malaysia, as ASEAN-China Dialogue Coordinator, pledged to strengthen partnerships for regional benefits. - Bernama