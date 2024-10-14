Astro Awani staff killed in MEX highway accident

KUALA LUMPUR: Astro Awani staff Ahmad Hafiz Azhar Nordin, who was believed to be on his way to work, was killed after his motorcycle skidded this morning.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said Ahmad Hafiz Azhar, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene due to head injuries.

The accident occurred at Kilometre 8.5 of the Maju Expressway (MEX) near here, with the police being informed about the incident at about 7.45 am.

“The victim, a video editor at the media organisation, was believed to have skidded due to the slippery road conditions during heavy rain, causing the victim to fall and hit a metal guard rail,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Zamzuri said the victim’s body was taken to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM (HUKM) for an autopsy.

Ahmad Hafiz Azhar, also known as Randy among his media friends, leaves behind his wife Nur Farrah Hanna Ibrahim, 35, and two sons, aged five years and nine months.

Nur Farrah Hanna works with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) while the deceased had also served in Bernama before moving to Astro Awani.

The Ahmad Hafiz Azhar’s remains will be taken back to his hometown in Alor Gajah, Melaka for burial today.

A Bernama survey at the HUKM’s forensics unit found dozens of Ahmad Hafiz Azhar’s colleagues from Astro Awani and former colleagues from Bernama present to pay their last respects.