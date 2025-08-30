ATM’S bodybuilders to join spotlight at National Day celebration

PUTRAJAYA: In previous years, the sight of muscular firefighters often stole the spotlight during the National Day parade. This year, however, the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) is joining the spotlight by showcasing a lineup of equally well-built members from various branches of the force.

The presence of several muscular ATM personnel during the recent parade rehearsals went viral on social media over the past few days, sparking lively discussions and comments from netizens.

ATM bodybuilding team coach Sergeant K. Arichandar said a total of 23 ATM bodybuilding athletes — including eight from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) — are participating in this year’s parade to highlight the talent within the team, which has been active since 1998.

“We currently have 14 active bodybuilding athletes, three of whom have represented Malaysia at the Asian level. Those who succeed internationally are rewarded with promotions and awards, while local achievements are also recognised and celebrated,” he told Bernama.

According to him, participation in the National Day parade, which began last year, aims not only to showcase the athletes’ physique and talents but also to honour their achievements and inspire more ATM personnel to take up bodybuilding.

For Corporal Ishak Hidayat, 30, from the 23rd Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) in Ipoh, the dream of building a strong physique began in childhood. Upon joining the army, he committed to balancing his military duties with a strict training regimen.

“Even with a busy schedule, I make sure to spend at least three hours a day at the gym,” said Ishak, who has served in the ATM for over a decade.

His dedication has paid off. He won the prestigious Mr Malaysia title two years in a row (2023 and 2024) and has previously been crowned Mr Asia, Mr ATM, and Mr Daily Bekal.

However, Ishak admits that success comes with sacrifices. Maintaining a strict diet, including reducing sugar and oil intake, is part of his daily discipline.

He also trains six times a week, focusing on strength-building exercises such as chest and leg workouts to maintain peak condition.

“If you ask me to compare military training and bodybuilding, both are equally challenging. The difference is that military training is for the country, while bodybuilding is my personal passion — but both require the same level of discipline.

“During Raya, for example, friends invite me to enjoy all sorts of food, but I have to control my appetite. Staying fit isn’t just about lifting weights, it’s also about having the discipline to say no at the dinner table,” he added.

Despite the challenges, Ishak is grateful that his diet and training allow him to stay fit and confident, motivating him to represent Malaysia in more bodybuilding tournaments in the future.

Commenting on his participation in this year’s National Day parade, Ishak admitted he initially felt shy about showing off his physique in public but agreed to take part after encouragement from his family and teammates.

This year’s National Day celebration, themed “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni”, will be held at Dataran Putrajaya tomorrow, while the Malaysia Day celebration will take place in Penang on September 16. - Bernama