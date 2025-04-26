Ayer Kuning by-election: 19 polling centres open at 8 am

TAPAH: All 19 polling centres, comprising 63 voting streams, for the Ayer Kuning state by-election opened simultaneously at 8 am today.

Eighteen polling centres will remain open until 6 pm, except for the one at Sekolah Kebangsaan Toh Tandewa Sakti, which will close at 4 pm.

A total of 31,281 voters are set to cast their ballots today to elect a new assemblyman for the state constituency.

Vote counting will take place at the official tallying centre at Dewan Merdeka, with the official results expected around 9 pm tonight.

Last Tuesday, 93.4 per cent of the 500 police officers and their spouses fulfilled their responsibilities at two polling stations during the early voting process for the by-election.

The Ayer Kuning by-election was called following the death of its incumbent, Ishsam Shahruddin, on Feb 22 due to a heart attack.

It involves a three-cornered contest between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek and K.S. Bawani from Parti Sosialis Malaysia.

Mohamad Yusri will cast his vote at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Lesong, Abd Muhaimin at SK Ayer Kuning, and Bawani at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Pheng Lok.

In the 15th General Election in November 2022, Ishsam, who was also the Tapah UMNO chief, won the Ayer Kuning seat with a majority of 2,213 votes in a five-cornered fight.