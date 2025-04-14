PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has warned all parties not to use government machinery or allocations when campaigning in the Ayer Kuning state by-election.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the government’s stance is clear — the use of government machinery or allocations from the time of nomination until polling day is not permitted.

He clarified that the announcement of a RM6.13 million allocation by Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming for 33 development projects in the Tapah parliamentary constituency, which includes the Ayer Kuning state seat, was made before the nomination for the by-election.

“That was before nomination. If it’s after that (the nomination), we have to issue a warning ... it’s not allowed,“ he told reporters after the Finance Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

On April 10, Nga announced that the ministry had approved an allocation of RM6.13 million for 33 development and public infrastructure projects under the Sentuhan Kasih 3.0 programme.

The move has been criticised by the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih), which alleged that the channelling of funds and development projects to areas facing elections constitutes a misuse of government resources.

Bersih was reported as saying that such actions go against the principles of free and fair elections.

Nomination for the by-election was held on April 12, while polling is on April 26 and early voting on April 22.

The by-election was called following the death of the incumbent state assemblyman, Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, who died of a heart attack after playing football at the City Stadium in Penang on Feb 22.