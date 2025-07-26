Azalina urges UMNO to enhance digital skills for GE15

KUANTAN: UMNO must strengthen its digital capabilities to counter slander and spread accurate information through social media and smartphones, especially in preparation for the 15th General Election (GE15).

UMNO Information chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said emphasised that improving digital outreach is crucial to closing the gap in public perception about the party’s image.

“In addition, I also reminded (party members) that the unity government or coalition government model is one that has been used by UMNO since the days of the Alliance, and subsequently with the establishment of Barisan Nasional.”

She noted that UMNO’s role in the current government is not a new concept, even though the party is no longer the leading force.

“Even though UMNO is not the leading party, it remains a stabilising factor,“ she said in a Facebook post after officiating the Temerloh UMNO Division Delegates’ Meeting.

Azalina highlighted that Barisan Nasional, under the MADANI Government, continues to uphold the Federal Constitution’s fundamentals, including Islam as the official religion, the Malay Rulers’ position, Malay as the national language, and the special rights of Malays and Bumiputera.

“Alhamdulillah, after nearly three years of the MADANI Government’s administration, there has never been a moment when our partners in the current coalition have questioned these matters, which is also the main reason this government remains stable.” - Bernama