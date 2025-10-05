KUALA LUMPUR: The reappointment of Tan Sri Azam Baki as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner is a critical and strategic move to ensure the continuity of the nation’s anti-corruption agenda.

Malaysian Corruption Watch (MCW) president Jais Abdul Karim said that in the current climate, where corruption issues are becoming increasingly complex and challenging, leadership continuity at the MACC is essential to maintain momentum in investigations, prosecutions, and the promotion of integrity in both the public and private sectors.

“MCW believes this extension also offers an important opportunity to groom future leaders within the MACC.

“It allows potential successors to gain hands-on experience, understand the intricacies of managing integrity-related crises, and deal with the internal and external pressures that come with leading an anti-corruption enforcement agency,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar announced that His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, had consented to Azam’s reappointment for another year, effective May 13.

Azam, 62, had been reappointed twice to the role for one-year terms - from May 12, 2023 to May 11, 2024, and from May 12, 2024 to May 12, 2025.

Jais expressed hope that the MACC would continue to be empowered through strong policy support, comprehensive administrative reforms, and strategic approaches rooted in the principles of integrity, transparency and accountability.