Baby dies after being accidentally smothered by mother in Perak

IPOH: A two-month-old baby died after being accidentally smothered by his mother in Kampung Sungai Dua Kota Setia, near Parit, last Thursday.

Perak Tengah police chief Supt Hafezul Helmi Hamzah said police received a report on the incident on September 18 at about 8.45 am.

The baby was confirmed dead at Seri Manjung Hospital before being sent for an autopsy at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB).

“The autopsy revealed that the cause of death was brain swelling and fluid in the lungs due to being smothered,” he said in a statement today.

He added the investigation under the Child Act 2001 found that the baby suffocated while sleeping beside his mother, who unintentionally smothered him on the same bed.

The mother, an Indonesian woman, was arrested, and the case has been referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office.

“She will face charges in the Parit Magistrate’s Court on Sept 22 (Monday) under Section 304A of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence,” he said. – Bernama