KUALA TERENGGANU: Police have confirmed receiving another report on negligence from a father who claimed his baby daughter fell onto the road tarmac from a baby cot at a hospital here on Nov 17, when she was just two days old.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the second report was received this afternoon from the father, Muhammad Syarifuddin Manan, 24, who was accompanied by his lawyer Mohd Hazwan Hamidun.

“Today we indeed received a report from the father who is dissatisfied with the incident that befell his baby. This report leans more towards a civil action against the hospital management for negligence,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

In the incident around 10am on Nov 17, Muhammad Syarifuddin claimed his first-born baby fell at the hospital during the transfer process to another hospital for jaundice treatment.

He claimed his baby was left unsupervised on a sloping road by the attending nurse and was only propped up against a metal railing before the cot lost balance, slid and fell, causing the baby to hit her head on the road surface.