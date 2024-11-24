PETALING JAYA: A babysitter was charged at the Muar Sessions Court for neglecting a 19-month-old baby under her care which resulted in an injury.

The babysitter, Tan Gek Chin, pleaded not guilty before Judge Nariman Badruddin, according to the New Straits Times.

The 50-year-old woman is accused of causing the baby to sustain an injury under her care at a home in Taman Pagoh Jaya on October 31 between 7am and 9pm.

A police report lodged by the baby’s parents stated after they picked up their child from the accused, they found that their child’s right eye was swollen, with injuries on both ears.

The infant was then rushed to the hospital.

Tan was charged according to Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act allocating two years in jail or a RM50,000 fine or both, upon conviction.

According to the report, she claimed that the baby “fell” during playtime with the other children she was looking after at the time.

Tan said the baby “climbed” onto a chair, as quoted, jumped off it then hit his head on a table.

The babysitter was arrested the same day the parents lodged the report.

Bail for the accused was set at RM7,000 with one surety by the Sessions Court, and the re-mention date of the case has been set for January 7 2025.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Ariff Marzuki and Tan was represented by lawyer Gurbinder Singh Gill.

