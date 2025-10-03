BAC’s Raja Singham receives Gandhi Memorial Trust Award for public service

IN a ceremony held on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Gandhi Memorial Trust (GMT) bestowed its prestigious Public Service Award upon Raja Singham, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Brickfields Asia College (BAC) Education Group, recognising his outstanding contributions to education, social equity, and humanitarian work over more than three decades.

The award was presented during a commemorative event marking Gandhi Jayanti, in honour of individuals who embody the Mahatma’s values of peace, service, and non-violence.

“It is an honour to receive this award on Gandhi’s birthday,” Raja said in his acceptance speech.

“But this is not a personal achievement — it belongs to my wife, Meera Mahendranathan, my family, my colleagues at BAC, and the many donors, friends, and supporters who have walked this journey with me. Nothing we do is ever done alone.”

A legacy of education and impact

Since its founding, BAC Education has grown into a multi-entity ecosystem with over 25 institutions spanning higher education, skills training, digital media, and technology. But Raja’s vision for education goes far beyond academic credentials — he believes in education as a tool for social upliftment, character building, and human development.

Under his leadership, the BAC Group has launched transformative platforms such as:

- SPMFlix, IGCSEFlix, UPSRFlix, PT3Flix, SJKCFlix, SJKTFlix – Free digital education platforms with over 9,000 free lessons accessed by hundreds of thousands of students nationwide.

- 1MillionDevices.my – A national initiative to bridge the digital divide by distributing laptops and tablets to underprivileged children.

Serving the marginalised

Raja’s work has consistently focused on uplifting marginalised communities including refugees, stateless children, and people with disabilities. During the pandemic, the FreeMakan campaign — also initiated by BAC — delivered food aid to more than 200,000 people.

His collaboration with organisations such as UNICEF and international partners has extended humanitarian assistance across India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and beyond.

Supporting entrepreneurship and livelihoods

A believer in economic empowerment, Raja has spearheaded programmes like:

Project DEEP (Digital Entrepreneur Empowerment Programme)

ASEAN Mentorship for Entrepreneurs Network (AMEN)

Together, these initiatives have mentored over 10,000 entrepreneurs, and supported B40 families, single mothers, and other vulnerable groups in creating sustainable income sources.

Guided by Gandhi’s Teachings

Quoting Gandhi’s words — “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others” — Raja underscored the moral duty of public service, irrespective of race, religion, or status.

“Education is not just about literacy or knowledge. It’s about building character and serving humanity.

We must stop viewing people through the lens of race, citizenship, or religion. Service means service to humanity — regardless of who they are,” Raja said.

He also emphasised humility and compassion as essential leadership values, stating:

“It is very easy to sit in the background and not do anything. But within each of us is the power to do great things. It doesn’t need to start big — sometimes it begins with just listening to someone who has a problem.”

Joining a distinguished line of recipients

Raja now joins the ranks of iconic Malaysians who have received the GMT Award, including:

The late Datuk Seri Utama Karpal Singh – Posthumously honoured for his legal and human rights advocacy.

Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan – Recognised for her tireless commitment to civil liberties and the rule of law.

Datuk Dr. Anwar Fazal – Global peace advocate and founder of the Penang Gandhi Peace Centre.

These individuals exemplify the spirit of ethical leadership and civic responsibility, values that Raja has embodied throughout his professional and personal life.

A Shared Honour

Closing his speech, Raja dedicated the award to the entire BAC family, past and present, and the community of partners and supporters that have contributed to the organisation’s mission:

“This award belongs to every student, every colleague, every donor, and every partner who has believed in the power of education and service. We could only achieve all these because we live in a kind and caring society.”

As the newest recipient of the Gandhi Memorial Trust Public Service Award, Raja Singham’s journey stands as a reminder that ordinary people, united in purpose, can achieve extraordinary change — a legacy perfectly aligned with Gandhi’s timeless message of hope and service.