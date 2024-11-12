KUALA LUMPUR: The development of a data centre in Bagan Datuk, Perak, slated to commence in the third quarter of 2025, is set to be a game-changer for Malaysia in its bid to be a major player in the global digital economy, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the project, undertaken by MARA Incorporated Sdn Bhd and FELCRA Berhad, is a critical infrastructure that will support modern business operations and create opportunities in sectors such as financial services, e-commerce and high-tech industries.

“The establishment of the Fourth Tier Data Centre in Bagan Datuk will demonstrate that this district has the potential to thrive in the technology sector, on par with metropolitan hubs around the world.

“This world-class facility also has the potential to attract foreign investments, particularly from multinational corporations, further solidifying Malaysia’s position as a regional technology hub,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said this during the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between MARA Incorporated and FELCRA for the data centre development in Bagan Datuk, held at Sofitel Hotel today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, highlighted that the strategic location not only suits the requirements of a data centre but could also catalyse economic transformation in nearby rural areas, providing significant economic benefits to local communities.

He noted that this would not be Malaysia’s first data centre project. A few months ago, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony of a RM8.2 billion Google Cloud data centre in Selangor.

According to Ahmad Zahid, this development aligns with an October report by RHB Research predicting that Malaysia could become the largest data centre hub in ASEAN, with inventory expected to reach four gigawatts (GW) within four to five years.

“This development strengthens Malaysia’s position as the fastest-growing data centre location in the region. It not only drives digital economic growth but also serves as a catalyst for the country’s transition to Renewable Energy (RE),” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, added that the project, expected to be completed within 10 years, will generate job opportunities across various fields, including technical, construction and management sectors.