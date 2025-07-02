Ban on heavy vehicles at Klang Valley highways during morning, evening peak hours

KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy vehicles will be banned during peak hours in the morning and evening to ease congestion on certain routes of selected highways in the Klang Valley, beginning Feb 19.

Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) director-general Datuk Sazali Harun announced that the highways are the North-South Expressway (NSE), New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE), and the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE).

He said the ban was gazetted by the government on Oct 21 last year and is part of an initiative under the Cabinet Committee on Road Safety and Traffic Congestion (JKMKKJR).

“The heavy vehicles affected by the extension of the ban are Class 2 motor vehicles, which have two axles and six wheels (excluding buses); and Class 3 motor vehicles, which have three or more axles (excluding buses).

“However, this ban will not apply to heavy vehicles involved in cleaning, waste disposal, and domestic waste transportation; emergency services and enforcement; and those involved in highway maintenance works,” he said in a statement today.

On NSE, the affected routes are the stretch between Sungai Buloh and Bukit Lanjan (both directions) at Km 456.0 to Km 459.3, the stretch between Shah Alam and Jalan Duta (both directions) from Km 9.0 to Km 31.0 on NKVE, between Shah Alam and Bandar Saujana Putra (both directions) from Km 1.03 to Km 16.2 on ELITE, as well as the entire DUKE highway.

Sazali said the ban would be enforced from Monday to Friday (except public holidays) from 6.30 am to 9.30 am and from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm.