PUTRAJAYA: The use of single-use plastic bags in Forest Reserves, National/State Parks, Marine Parks, Geoheritage Sites, Geosites and certain business premises nationwide is now prohibited as a proactive measure to reduce plastic pollution in the country.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the decision was agreed upon during the Meeting of Environment Ministers and State Executive Councillors Responsible for the Environment (MEXCOE) No. 1/2025 held in Putrajaya yesterday.

“This ban on the use of single-use plastic carrier bags will also apply at fixed premises including supermarkets, convenience stores – including those at petrol stations – fast food restaurants, chain stores, pharmacies and other related premises,“ he said in a statement today.

Nik Nazmi said the method of implementation will be refined and tailored according to each state.

In addition, the federal and state governments will strengthen cooperation to combat the growing number of illegal e-waste processing activities in the country, driven by the influx of illegal e-waste imports.

He said firm action will be taken against unlicensed premises involved in illegal e-waste processing in their respective states.

“This move aims to ensure strict enforcement and to send a clear message that illegal activities will not be tolerated,“ he said.

Nik Nazmi added that the MEXCOE meeting reflected the shared commitment of all parties in preserving and restoring the environment.

He was optimistic that the decisions made during the meeting would positively impact the country’s ecosystem and position Malaysia as a serious player in addressing global environmental challenges.

“Measures such as reducing plastic use, avoiding wastefulness, and promoting sustainable waste management not only help protect the environment but also reflect our responsibility as a society that cares about the sustainability of our planet,” he added.