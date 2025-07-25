Berjaya Tioman Resort champions sustainability for 40th anniversary

TIOMAN: For 40 years, Berjaya Tioman Resort has stood as a beacon of hospitality along the South China Sea.

Its anniversary marks not just a milestone but a renewed commitment to sustainability, blending luxury with eco-conscious practices.

The resort’s evolution includes upgraded facilities and personalised guest experiences, all while prioritising environmental conservation.

Since its establishment in 1985 as Berjaya Group’s first hotel, it has championed green initiatives, from eliminating single-use plastics to coral planting programmes.

“Among our sustainability practices are waste reduction efforts such as eliminating single-use plastics in rooms, promoting linen reuse, and supporting reef-safe tourism activities,“ said resort representatives during a media trip organised by Berjaya Land Bhd.

Beyond policy, the resort fosters grassroots conservation, collaborating with a local turtle hatchery.

Though unofficial, this partnership includes material support and guest participation in hatchling releases, raising awareness of marine preservation.

Community integration is equally vital. The resort shares amenities like its swimming pool and football field with locals, while its workforce includes second-generation islanders.

This dual focus on environment and social responsibility defines its sustainability model.

For staff like Tonny a/l Johan, an Orang Asli landscaper, conservation is personal. “There are a lot of trees native to this area, so we try to preserve them,“ he told Bernama.

His team uses organic trimmings for composting, contributing to the resort’s green efforts.

Tonny’s passion mirrors Tioman’s broader ethos—where sustainability isn’t just enforced but lived.

“I’ve always loved work like this because it makes me feel connected to nature,“ he shared. - Bernama