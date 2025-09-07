Besut IKM students develop AI solutions to help entrepreneurs digitalise services

JERTIH: The Besut Mara Skills Institute has developed three artificial intelligence-based products to help entrepreneurs nationwide digitalise their services and strengthen product marketing at a lower cost.

Besut IKM director Abdul Athar Ibrahim stated that the products were created by students from the institute’s Computer Engineering Diploma programme early this year and are now fully operational.

One innovation is the Cloud-Hosted Instant Web Deployment System, a smart platform designed for entrepreneurs who want to market their products or services quickly without depending on web developers.

Entrepreneurs only need to upload promotional materials or digital catalogues and the system will automatically generate a website with a unique subdomain that can be shared with customers, partners or investors.

Abdul Athar said the second product is the WhatsApp AI Bot, developed to facilitate two-way communication between entrepreneurs and customers, thereby eliminating the need for full-time staff.

The bot can automatically respond to messages 24 hours a day, reducing operating costs by up to 70% compared with hiring an employee.

Entrepreneurs practically have a personal assistant who is always ready to answer customer queries promptly, consistently and efficiently with this system.

The third product is a Service and Complaint Management System which enables customers to submit complaints and track repair status while allowing entrepreneurs to manage staff, bills, tasks and reports.

The system has already been adopted by industries such as automotive workshops, electrical firms and computer companies and has proven effective in saving time and operational costs while improving productivity.

It helps strengthen entrepreneurs’ reputation by ensuring continuous customer satisfaction according to Abdul Athar.

The Bizlink Netpreneurs@Besut IKM Programme was held with the participation of 14 Terengganu Mara digital trade entrepreneurs and 165 Besut IKM students from various disciplines to expose students to digital marketing. – Bernama