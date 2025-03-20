KUANTAN: The public has been warned to remain vigilant against fake social media accounts impersonating the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, members of the Pahang royal family and the Pahang Sultanate.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the Pahang Sultanate clarified that the Pahang Palace has denied the existence of any fraudulent social media accounts. This follows the rise of several fake profiles using the name of the Sultan of Pahang.

The statement also addressed the issue of fake accounts allegedly belonging to Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

It was clarified that Tunku Azizah only has an active personal Instagram account, while Tengku Hassanal’s Instagram handle is ‘this.7’.

The public has been reminded that all official royal announcements will be made exclusively through verified platforms under the name of Kesultanan Pahang, with its legitimate Facebook account having around 685,000 followers.

Other social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X also carry the official Kesultanan Pahang name, while the official palace website is istanapahang.my.