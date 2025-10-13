Bidayuh barok destroyed in Sarawak Cultural Village fire

KUCHING: A traditional Bidayuh barok at the Sarawak Cultural Village in Santubong was completely destroyed following a fire incident yesterday evening.

Emergency services received the alert at 7.31pm, prompting deployment of fire crews from three stations – Petra Jaya, Tabuan Jaya, and Padungan – according to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department.

Early reports suggested two traditional structures were involved in the blaze. The fire department later confirmed that only the Bidayuh tribal house sustained damage, with the structure being totally razed.

“It is reported that a barok was 100 per cent destroyed. Firefighters are currently extinguishing the fire at the scene,“ the department stated.

In an official statement released later that evening, Sarawak Cultural Village management confirmed the extent of the damage while reassuring the public about other structures on the premises.

“We wish to emphasise that the Bidayuh Longhouse was the only structure affected by the fire. All other cultural houses and facilities within the SCV remain intact and unaffected,“ the statement read.

The village management has launched an immediate investigation to identify what caused the fire. They stressed their commitment to safeguarding the site’s cultural heritage and announced plans to evaluate the damage and develop restoration strategies.

Despite the incident, Sarawak Cultural Village will continue welcoming visitors. However, temporary access restrictions have been imposed around the damaged area to allow investigators to conduct their work safely.

“The safety and preservation of our cultural heritage remain our utmost priority, and necessary steps will be taken to assess the damage and plan for restoration,“ management added.