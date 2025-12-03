Birth registration scheme sees MACC arrest 16 including Datuk Seri

PETALING JAYA: Sixteen individuals including a Datuk Seri were nabbed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in relation to its investigation on birth registration scheme.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya told New Straits Times of the arrests following raids carried out as part of two operations, Op Outlander and Op Birth, yesterday.

It is learnt that the raid occurred at several locations, including clinics and law firms in Klang Valley and Johor.

The scheme allegedly involves late birth registrations of non-citizens as citizens, as well as the registration of births using fake documents.

Dubbed Operation Outlander, MACC identified the primary suspect as a civil servant who allegedly aided in late birth registrations for individuals born more than 60 days after their actual birth dates.

The scheme also involved a medical practitioner with a Datuk Seri title, who owns multiple clinics and maternity centres.

According to Khusairi, this individual is alleged to have facilitated the issuance of fraudulent birth documents.

In a separate operation involving the same scheme dubbed Op Birth, three suspects — believed to be agents — are accused of bribing a public servant with approximately RM18,000 in exchange for assistance in processing birth registrations using fake supporting documents, such as counterfeit hospital birth certificates.

Additionally, six civilians were arrested for allegedly using these agents to submit fraudulent birth registration applications.

A lawyer, who was suspected of acting as an intermediary between the agents and applicants, was also detained during the raid.

All 16 suspects, aged between 20 and 70, were arrested between 11am and 8pm yesterday and taken to MACC headquarters and Selangor MACC building respectively for questioning.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Shah Alam magistrates’ court tomorrow for remand proceedings.

It is learnt two of the suspects, including the Datuk Seri, who are dealing with health issues, were released on MACC bail after their statements were recorded.

The raids were the result of a year of intelligence gathering and cooperation between the MACC and the National Registration Department.

The case is being investigated under Sections 17(a) and 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009.