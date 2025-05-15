PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) is open to holding discussions with other political parties in Sabah besides the Sabah People’s Alliance (GRS) in facing the State Election (PRN) which will be held any time soon.

BN Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that although the party has not finalised to form a ‘Mega Alliance’, it is actively exploring several possibilities including cooperation ‘BN-Pakatan Harapan (PH) Plus Plus’ and is not limited to just one or two alliances.

“We feel that any political party or coalition of political parties from the central region must cooperate with any political party or coalition of political parties in Sabah.

“This is necessary because we know that the combination between central political organisations and state political organisations must be addressed and must be translated into reality,“ he told reporters after the 2024 Excellent Service Award (APC) and Appreciation ceremony of the Ministry of Rural Development and Regional (KKDW), here today.

Asked whether discussions with GRS representatives would take place during his visit to Sabah this weekend, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of KKDW, said he has had many discussions with GRS representatives.

“God willing, not just with GRS, but we are also open to discussing and negotiating with other political parties in Sabah,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid mentioned that he has a packed schedule, especially with programs arranged by KKDW, but does not forget political matters, especially with the Sabah state elections approaching.

When asked about the expectations for the political negotiations to be finalised, Ahmad Zahid said he could not give a specific timeframe, but he prioritizes political stability between the state and federal governments for the benefit of the people in Sabah.

“So, if this is considered something good by the leaders of any political organisation, it should be translated into action,“ he said.