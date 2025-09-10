BN survival in question as MIC, MCA mull departure

PETALING JAYA: The iconic dacing (balance scales) logo, long synonymous with Barisan Nasional (BN), is expected to endure even as two of its founding members – MIC and MCA – signal they may soon withdraw from the coalition, analysts say.

Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Muhammad Tawfik Yaakob said the symbol remains highly recognisable and will likely feature in future elections.

“In my view, the dacing logo is still marketable because Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) remains in BN alongside ‘Friends of BN’ such as Kimma (Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress) and the Indian Progressive Front (IPF). It has far stronger visibility than the logos of individual component parties,” he told theSun.

theSun earlier reported that MIC and MCA are weighing their exit after years of marginalisation and waning electoral support. Muhammad Tawfik noted that signs of a split are clearer than ever.

“The presence of MIC youth leaders at Bersatu’s annual general assembly and reports that the MIC president and deputy president met Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to express their intention to leave BN are telling.”

He added that despite BN being part of the current Unity government, neither MIC nor MCA secured Cabinet posts, which is a significant blow to their influence.

“Even PBRS, a small party, secured a deputy minister’s role. Yet MIC and MCA were sidelined.”

Independent analyst Dr Lim Teck Ghee was more critical, arguing that with or without MIC and MCA, BN is no longer a dominant force.

“BN has lost credibility. It lost the Malay electorate to Perikatan Nasional (PN) and the non-Malay vote to Pakatan Harapan (PH),” he said, adding that survival now depends on two challenges – regaining Malay voter trust and stabilising Umno’s leadership.

“The real issue is Umno’s inability to address leadership and corruption problems. BN’s future hinges on whether its partnership with PH can produce a more stable, appealing government.”

International Islamic University Malaysia’s Prof Dr Syaza Shukri said MIC and MCA’s frustration is understandable but questioned their strategy.

“Yes, they’re unhappy. But what do they expect after the 15th general election results in 2022? Do they expect influence without proving relevance to society? If they complain about BN, what makes them think they’ll have more power outside it?”

Syaza noted that fragmentation of coalitions could reduce reliance on ethnic-based politics but warned it may also fuel divisive narratives.

Another analyst, Khoo Kay Peng was blunt in his assessment.

“BN is a post-colonial remnant with an expiry date and that date was 2008. It’s natural for MIC and MCA to seek stronger Malay allies for survival.”

He added that with Umno in decline and at risk of being “wiped out”, it no longer offers the support MIC and MCA need.

Originally registered as the Alliance in 1957, BN once boasted 13 components but was reduced to four after its defeat in 2018.

Today, only Umno, MIC, MCA and PBRS are in BN. PBRS is represented in the government through Agriculture Deputy Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.