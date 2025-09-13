Body found near river in Simpang Pulai classified as murder case

IPOH: Police have classified the discovery of a body wrapped in clothing near a river close to the Orang Asli cemetery in Kampung Kerawat, Simpang Pulai as a murder case.

Forensic examination indicated the victim likely died from injuries caused by a blunt object according to Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad.

Investigations have confirmed the victim is an adult male though his identity remains unascertained.

No arrests have been made so far with the case being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

A 28-year-old local man discovered a large bundle of clothes believed to contain human remains near the river yesterday.

Initial investigations by the Perak police forensic unit confirmed a large clothing bundle was found lodged against a tree trunk by the riverbank. – Bernama