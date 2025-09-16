Body of baby found on riverbank in Gerik, gender unknown

GERIK: The body of a baby with unknown gender was discovered on the riverbank of Sungai Air Kala in Selat Pagar near Gerik this afternoon.

Gerik District Police Chief Superintendent Abdul Samad Othman confirmed that police received public information about the discovery at approximately 2.15 pm.

He stated that both the gender and ethnicity of the infant remain undetermined at this time.

The baby’s body has been transported to the Forensic Unit of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for a post-mortem examination.

Abdul Samad added that police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the discovery are currently ongoing. – Bernama