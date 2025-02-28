Body of elderly woman found floating in Melaka River

MELAKA: The body of an elderly woman who was believed to have drowned was found in the Melaka River here yesterday.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the body of Ng Ah Lek, 72, who was fully clothed, was found floating by a tourist before lodging a police report at about 1.15pm yesterday.

“Acting on the report received, a police team from the Central Melaka Police Station went to the scene and found that the body of the woman had been lifted from the river and placed on the sidewalk by the Melaka River and Coastal Development Corporation (PPSPM) officers.

“As a result of observation, it was found that the victim was fully clothed, wearing shoes and socks and no elements of criminal act were found on the woman’s body,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the result of the autopsy conducted on the body of the single woman revealed that the cause of death was drowning and the victim’s body had been handed over to her brother.