Body of man found in car at Sungai Petani petrol station

SUNGAI PETANI: The body of a 51-year-old man was discovered inside a car parked at a petrol station in Bandar Perdana yesterday.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan identified the victim as Amear Mat Isa from Kampung Bukit Choras in Pendang.

Police received a call at 3.15 pm yesterday regarding a vehicle that had been stationary at the petrol station since last Thursday.

Officers found a man inside showing no signs of movement while the car emitted a strong foul odour.

Initial investigations at the scene revealed no indications of criminal involvement in the death.

The victim had a known medical history according to police records.

Surveillance footage showed the vehicle entering the petrol station premises at approximately 3 am last Wednesday.

The body has been transferred to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. – Bernama