Body of ship crew member found near Masjid Kristal

KUALA TERENGGANU: The body of a ship crew member, who was reported to have fallen into the Sungai Terengganu estuary while cleaning the ship, was discovered floating near Masjid Kristal last night.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said that Ahmad Nasaruddin Muhamad, 35, was found by restaurant workers at around 9.34 pm, approximately one kilometre from the site of the incident.

“We received a call from the public via the MERS 999 system,” he said, adding that the victim’s body was taken to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) for post-mortem. The identification process was carried out by the victim’s father and wife.

Meanwhile, the victim’s sister, Siti Zarina Muhammad, 42, said that while the family was deeply saddened, they were relieved that her youngest brother’s body had been found.

She added that her late brother had only a small wound on his head, believed to have been caused by striking a hard object during the fall.

“My late brother leaves behind his wife, who is eight months pregnant, and four daughters aged between four and 10,” she said.