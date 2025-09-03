Boeing, SEDCE, Equatic sign MoU for Sarawak carbon removal facility

KUCHING: Boeing, SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd and carbon removal specialist Equatic Inc have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a carbon removal demonstration facility in Sarawak.

This project aims to advance carbon removal technology while supporting the Sarawak government’s clean energy plans with significant environmental and economic benefits.

The proposed demonstration facility will utilise Equatic’s seawater-based technology to remove 365 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

It will simultaneously produce 10 tonnes of green hydrogen and 80 tonnes of calcium carbonate each year.

The project’s operational costs will be offset by revenue generated from the sale of these three output streams.

SEDCE chief executive officer Robert Hardin stated that this partnership paves the way for carbon removal and hydrogen technology maturation.

He emphasised that Equatic’s emerging technology has potential beyond the demonstration phase and requires the right support ecosystem to reach the next level.

Boeing intends to provide project development support for the demonstration facility, building on its 78-year partnership with Malaysia.

The facility is projected to begin operations in 2026 as part of Boeing’s broader strategy to decarbonise aviation.

Advancing carbon removals represents one facet of Boeing’s comprehensive approach alongside fleet renewal, renewable fuels, advanced technologies and operational efficiency.

Boeing vice-president for commercial sales and marketing in Southeast Asia and Oceania Erika Pearson confirmed the company works globally to advance sustainability goals for customers and stakeholders.

Equatic’s founder and chief technology officer Gaurav Sant described carbon removal and green hydrogen as foundational pillars of their mission to enable cost-effective decarbonisation.

He noted that leveraging Sarawak’s green hydrogen mission, hydroelectric power base and decarbonisation goals will accelerate commercial scaling of their technologies for regional and global benefit. – Bernama