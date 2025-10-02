Boy beaten with hammer by uncle laid to rest in Bachok cemetery

BACHOK: The remains of Muhammad Ammar Muhammad Badrul, who died after suffering serious injuries from being beaten with a hammer by his uncle, were safely laid to rest at the Kampung Mujor Muslim Cemetery in Jelawat.

The seven-year-old was buried at 10:34 pm accompanied by more than 100 family members, relatives, and local residents who came to pay their last respects.

His body was transported earlier from Hospital Pakar Universiti Sains Malaysia in Kubang Kerian before prayers were held at his uncle’s house in Kampung Mujor.

His father Muhammad Badrul Remli was seen cradling the body of his eldest son upon arrival at the cemetery while his mother Nur Ayuni Mohd Kamarulzaman was also present at the burial site.

The victim’s cousin Amirul Nizam Saiful Bahari said the deceased had expressed his wish to live with his mother in Terengganu a few weeks ago but the wish was not fulfilled.

“He had mentioned wanting to follow his mother to live in Terengganu and attend school there but he didn’t get the chance,” he told reporters at the cemetery.

Amirul Nizam described the deceased as a good child who was not aggressive and well-liked by many.

Muhammad Ammar was confirmed dead at 3:02 pm today at HPUSM after fighting for his life for a week.

A 46-year-old man was suspected of beating his nephew with a hammer causing severe injuries at a shophouse in Jelawat before he was found hanged on a tree near Melawi Beach.

Police detained a 36-year-old woman who is also the victim’s aunt to assist with investigations under Section 326 of the Penal Code and Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001. – Bernama