Boy’s heart stops for 14 minutes after alleged hammer assault

KOTA BHARU: A father could only pray and seek divine help when his young son’s severely battered heart stopped beating for 14 minutes this morning.

The victim, seven-year-old Muhammad Ammar Muhammad Badrul, was revived by a medical team’s efforts and remains in the Intensive Care Unit of Hospital Pakar Universiti Sains Malaysia.

He has been battling for his life for six days due to severe head injuries sustained in a recent incident.

His father, 31-year-old Muhammad Badrul Remli, said he could only wait in the ward after a doctor informed him his son’s heart had suddenly stopped around 9:30 am.

“For now, the doctors are still trying to save Ammar,” he told Bernama today.

He also appealed to the public to join in praying for his son’s recovery and to perform the solat hajat for Ammar.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother, 29-year-old Nur Ayuni Mohd Kamaruzaman, said she was stunned when she received a call from the hospital about her son’s condition.

Last Thursday, a man suspected of beating his nephew severely with a hammer at a shophouse in Jelawat was found dead near Pantai Melawi, Bachok.

The 46-year-old man was found dead, hanging from a pokok ru, or casuarina tree, approximately three kilometers from the shophouse.

Police subsequently arrested a 36-year-old woman, the boy’s aunt, to assist in the investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code and Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001. – Bernama