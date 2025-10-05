Brickfields Deepavali bazaar traders to receive refunds after tent issues

SUNGAI BULOH: Traders at the Brickfields Deepavali Bazaar who faced operational delays will soon receive deposit refunds.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan confirmed Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is addressing the issue.

He stated DBKL has replaced earlier tents in Brickfields’ Little India with sturdier, more spacious alternatives.

The new marquee tents aim to ensure safety and convenience for both traders and shoppers.

Ramanan clarified misconceptions about his ministry’s involvement in bazaar organisation.

“Our office only stepped in after the issues surfaced; we were not aware of the arrangements earlier,“ he told reporters.

The bazaar is a collaboration between DBKL and Bank Rakyat, not directly managed by his ministry.

Ramanan said he raised the matter during a post-Cabinet meeting after being informed of the problems.

“We are now working closely with DBKL to ensure everything runs smoothly,“ he added.

He invited critics to inspect the new tents personally to verify their safety.

The minister spoke after officiating the Deepavali Vanakam MADANI nationwide food basket distribution.

Earlier tent setups had drawn criticism from traders and political figures.

Traders complained the structures were too small and of poor quality.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan described them as flimsy and unsuitable for the high-traffic area.

Several tents reportedly collapsed following heavy rainfall.

Traders paid RM2,500 for temporary business spaces including a RM2,000 deposit.

The remaining balance covered service and cleaning fees for the Festival of Lights celebration on October 20.

Additional measures are expected to improve the shopping experience.

Free shuttle services and designated parking areas will be announced soon.

These initiatives aim to assist shoppers and improve traffic flow in Brickfields. – Bernama