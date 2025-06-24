KUALA LUMPUR: Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei has expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the excellent service and dedication shown by the Malaysian medical team directly involved in his recent healthcare treatment.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim shared this following his telephone conversation with His Majesty, during which he inquired about the Sultan’s health after receiving medical care in Malaysia.

“Alhamdulillah, His Majesty’s health condition is reported to be improving and continues to be closely monitored by the medical team, including Malaysian healthcare personnel,” Anwar wrote in a Facebook post today.

Anwar said that during the conversation, they also discussed the positive progress in bilateral relations between Malaysia and Brunei, which remain strong, as well as ongoing regional developments within ASEAN.

“I pray for the continued health, well-being, and Divine protection of His Majesty and the entire Bruneian royal family,” Anwar added.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah arrived in Malaysia on May 25 to attend the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on May 26 and 27.

Following the summit, His Majesty was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for five days from May 27 due to fatigue, and continued resting at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur before returning to Bandar Seri Begawan on June 3.