Budget 2026 balances national priorities and state development

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2026 is seen as a balanced and inclusive plan that meets national priorities while supporting state-level development amid global challenges.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the budget reflects the Unity Government’s commitment to equitable growth, especially in rural infrastructure, education, entrepreneurship, social facilities and Orang Asli welfare.

He also thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the federal government for continued support to the state through various projects including the upgrading of the Kuantan–Segamat Highway in Rompin, construction of a concrete bridge in Maran and a new health clinic in Pos Lenjang, Lipis.

“We will ensure that all planned projects are implemented responsibly so the benefits can be directly felt by the people,” he said in a statement today.

Additional allocations for the state include the construction of village roads in Orang Asli areas, replacement of old water pipes, facilities for night market traders in Jerantut, entrepreneurship training for inmates at Penor Prison, and housing projects for military families and Immigration Department quarters.

Meanwhile, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the fourth MADANI Budget sets Malaysia on the right path to accelerate economic progress and strengthen social wellbeing.

He welcomed the recognition of the Selangor Aero Park in collaboration with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to position Malaysia as a regional maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hub for logistics and cargo.

He also noted the increased allocation to RM66.2 billion for education, which includes the construction of nine new schools in the state, including Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Alam Suria, SK Puchong Permai, SK Taman Desa (3) and SK Pendidikan Khas Kota Damansara.

In Melaka, the Chief Minister’s Office said tourism initiatives in the budget would boost the state’s economy ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026).

“As a tourism state, the government under Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh welcomes the allocation of over RM700 million for tourism-related initiatives, including tax relief of up to RM1,000 for domestic travellers,” it said.

The state also welcomed infrastructure projects including new road construction from Jalan Masjid Tanah–Kuala Linggi to Telok Gong, upgrading of the Sungai Udang–Masjid Tanah road, upgrading of the Maritime Museum Phase 1 at Jalan Quayside, and rebuilding of school buildings and hostels in SMK Ghafar Baba and SMK Tinggi Perempuan Melaka.

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today tabled the RM419.2 billion Budget 2026, themed Belanjawan MADANI Keempat: Belanjawan Rakyat (Fourth MADANI Budget: A Budget for the People), comprising RM338.2 billion for operating expenditure and RM81 billion for development. - Bernama