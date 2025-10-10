Budget 2026: Govt allocates RM2.6 billion for Islamic development

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is strengthening the teachings of Islam holistically through an allocation of RM2.6 billion under Budget 2026 to uplift Islamic educational institutions, empower mosques and deepen understanding of Islam based on MADANI principles.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government remains committed to ensuring that Islamic values and teachings continue to be upheld in the nation’s development.

“The syiar of Islam will continue to stand firm and comprehensive in this nation with an allocation of RM2.6 billion,” he said when tabling the Budget 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said pondok schools, tahfiz centres and sekolah agama rakyat will continue to be supported, including through infrastructure upgrades and replacement of outdated learning tools, with RM150 million allocated to registered pondok institutions.

To enhance the employability of tahfiz students, he said 720 students will undergo professional skills training through GiatMARA.

The Prime Minister said mosques will continue to be empowered as community centres, including through the introduction of the Malaysia Mosque Awards to honour exemplary mosques and the organisation of the Mosque Convention as a platform for knowledge sharing among imams, scholars, leaders and Islamic intellectuals.

He added that the government will expand religious knowledge programmes to strengthen the MADANI community’s understanding of Islam, including hosting the Sama’ Hadith Assembly 2026, which will allow Muslims to listen to hadiths of Prophet Muhammad SAW recited by renowned scholars.

Anwar also said Malaysia’s initiative through Yayasan Restu and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) to print one million copies of the Quran in 30 major world languages has received positive international response.

The government has also introduced the MUSHAF MADANI programme as part of the national-level tadabbur Quran programme, while works to develop the Madinatul Quran Complex in Putrajaya will begin soon.

To encourage more Malaysians to perform the haj pilgrimage, he said the government has agreed to raise the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawal limit for haj expenses to RM10,000, up from the previous RM3,000.

For civil servants, he said the early redemption of Cash Award in Lieu of Leave (CGR) to perform the haj would also be expanded, allowing withdrawals of up to RM10,000, involving a total allocation of RM10 million. – Bernama