Budget 2026 lays strong foundation for Malaysia’s deep-tech future

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2026 establishes a robust foundation for Malaysia’s ambition to become a globally competitive digital and deep-tech nation.

MIMOS Berhad stated the increased total budget allocation and targeted investments in AI, semiconductors, and green technologies demonstrate clear government commitment to strengthening Malaysia’s innovation economy.

The agency noted that while Development Expenditure saw a measured reduction, higher Operating Expenditure will enable more job creation, talent nurturing, and sustainability for Malaysia’s innovation ecosystem.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced nearly RM5.9 billion to strengthen the AI sector during his Budget 2026 tabling last Friday.

MIMOS president Dr Saat Shukri Embong said the government’s bold emphasis on research and technology commercialisation reflects strong national intent to future-proof the economy.

“As the National Applied R&D Centre, MIMOS will continue to bridge scientific discovery with real-world application, ensuring that every innovation developed by Malaysians serves Malaysian industries and communities,“ he stated.

MIMOS recently showcased over 25 local technologies in semiconductors, advanced electronics, and quantum intelligence that align with Budget 2026’s strategic priorities.

Chief technology officer Dr K. Pannirselvam said the budget provides opportunities to accelerate technology adoption in smart manufacturing and sustainable energy.

Chief strategy officer Ramesh Kumar Nadarajah highlighted that RM200 million for Strategic Co-Investment Funds and RM750 million for venture financing open new collaboration avenues.

Chief commercial officer Razman Jaafar described measures to enhance market access and streamline regulatory frameworks as timely for driving sustainable growth.

Chief operating officer Abdul Rashdee Abdul Kadir emphasised that operational excellence is key to maximising government technology investments.

Group chief of staff Nurezmy A. Majid said the budget’s focus on upskilling aligns with MIMOS’ continuous talent-building agenda through its Academy.

“With RM7.9 billion allocated for TVET and RM3 billion through HRD Corp for training, the Budget clearly underscores Malaysia’s commitment to developing talent for the innovation economy,“ she added. – Bernama