Budget 2026 to include input on KL’s financial hub competitiveness

KUALA LUMPUR: Input from discussions with international industry players on enhancing Kuala Lumpur’s competitiveness as an international financial centre and global business hub will be considered in the 2026 Budget.

The Ministry of Finance stated on social media platform X that the session was chaired by Deputy Secretary General of Treasury (Investment) Datuk Dr Shahrazat Ahmad.

The discussion brought together international industry players including Debit Circle, HSBC, Huawei, Intrinsic SEA, Prudential Assurance, SEEK Asia, TNG Digital and Wahed Technologies Sdn Bhd.

Organised in collaboration with TRX City Sdn Bhd, the session aimed to gather input and perspectives from the international financial and fintech sectors to further strengthen the country’s competitiveness.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Kuala Lumpur’s role as an international financial centre and global business hub will be anchored at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX). – Bernama