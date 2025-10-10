Budget 2026 to open new chapter for Malaysia’s economy, says Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2026 Budget will open a new chapter in strengthening the country’s economy and improving the well-being of the people.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed his appreciation for the RM11.96 billion allocation his ministry received through the 2025 Budget.

“Alhamdulillah, I express my deepest appreciation and gratitude to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and the MADANI Government for the strong support given to the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development through Budget 2025.”

He confirmed that every cent of the allocation was fully utilised to strengthen the Desa MADANI agenda.

“Every cent of the allocation is translated into various tangible initiatives that develop rural communities, strengthen the people’s economy and improve rural infrastructure.”

Ahmad Zahid said his ministry remains committed to ensuring government policies directly benefit people across the country.

He invited all citizens to join in the tabling of Budget 2026.

“It is prayed that Budget 2026 will continue to bring prosperity to all Malaysians, God willing.”

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will present Budget 2026 at the Dewan Rakyat at 4 pm this evening.

This budget represents the fourth presented by the MADANI Government led by Anwar.

It also marks the first budget under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

The budget will serve as the main thrust for implementing the national development plan for the next five years. – Bernama