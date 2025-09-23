BUDI95 qualification checks go live on Thursday, says finance minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Eligibility checks for the BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) subsidy programme will be available starting this Thursday.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan announced that verification can be completed online through the official website www.budimadani.gov.my.

He confirmed that checks can also be performed at BUDI95 customer service centres or through the Setel and CaltexGO applications following identity verification.

“Users need only enter their identification card number on the website to know their eligible quota.”

Amir Hamzah stated that the online portal will function as a permanent system for managing the subsidy.

He revealed that from September 30, all subsidy usage will be displayed daily alongside the user’s remaining eligibility.

The minister confirmed that the monthly eligibility quota is set at 300 litres per user.

He clarified that users are not required to register separately as qualification will be determined automatically based on their identification card number.

Amir Hamzah explained the process for claiming the subsidy at petrol stations.

“Users need only enter their MyKad into the reader at the pump or counter of the petrol station to confirm their eligibility.”

He detailed the available payment methods after eligibility confirmation.

“After that, payment can be made by cash, debit or credit card or e-wallet and via app.”

The transaction receipt will display the pump price, the government’s subsidy value, and the final amount paid by the user at the subsidised rate of RM1.99 per litre.

The monthly quota will remain fixed at 300 litres, with any consumption beyond this limit charged at the current market price.

The minister noted that nearly all petrol stations have been equipped with the necessary card readers to verify user eligibility.

“Almost all petrol stations have been equipped with readers to confirm eligibility while several fuel companies are offering the facility on their apps, such as Setel and Touch ’n Go.”

He emphasised that this initiative aims to streamline the subsidy distribution process for the public.

“Through this effort, the government hopes to simplify the process without inconveniencing the public to ensure that subsidies reach those who are eligible and to reduce leakages and boost savings for the government.” – Bernama