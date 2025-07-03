Bukit Aman takes over Ipoh murder case linked to organised crime

IPOH: The Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) of Bukit Aman has taken over the probe into the murder of a 57-year-old man found with stab and gunshot wounds at a residence in Taman Tasek Damai on June 24.

Perak Police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin confirmed the decision, citing links to an organised crime syndicate.

Noor Hisam stated that authorities have sought assistance from ASEANAPOL, Interpol, and other agencies.

“Initially, it was treated as a local crime, but further investigation revealed cross-border elements involving organised crime,“ he said during the Perak Police Blood Donation Programme, held alongside the 218th Police Day.

The victim’s 31-year-old son, previously detained under Section 302 of the Penal Code, was released on police bail after his remand expired on Tuesday. - Bernama