Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS faces massive holiday rush congestion

ALOR SETAR: The Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex is experiencing severe congestion caused by a surge in vehicles travelling to Thailand during the school holidays and long festive break.

Bukit Kayu Hitam Border Control and Protection Agency commander SAC Mohd Nasaruddin M. Nasir confirmed the congestion began yesterday and is expected to continue until September 21.

He attributed the extraordinary congestion at the private vehicle exit lane to an overwhelming number of vehicles heading to neighbouring Thailand during this peak travel period.

Movement statistics revealed that 21,971 individuals entered and exited through the ICQS Complex yesterday, with 4,941 individuals of various nationalities entering Malaysia while 17,030 individuals departed for Thailand.

To address the congestion, AKPS has activated the Quick Response Team and deployed extra duty officers to control traffic flow in the ICQS area.

AKPS is cooperating with the police and other enforcement agencies to ensure tight monitoring of the checkpoint, which operates from 6 am to midnight.

Continuous close monitoring is being carried out on the ground to ensure the overall situation remains under control throughout this busy period.

Travellers passing through the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS are advised to fully cooperate with all enforcement personnel and plan their journey carefully, including accounting for waiting times.

All travellers should comply with enforcement instructions to ensure the safety and smooth passage of everyone using the border crossing during this congested period. – Bernama