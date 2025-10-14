Bullying and family issues main factors in Johor mental health cases

JOHOR BAHRU: Bullying, family conflicts, economic stress, genetic factors, and trauma have been identified as primary causes behind 2,777 individuals seeking follow-up mental health treatment at government health clinics in Johor between January and August this year.

Johor Health Department director Dr Mohtar Pungut@Ahmad revealed that the Johor Bahru district recorded the highest number of patients with 641 individuals receiving treatment during this period.

He stated that 1,140 individuals from the total patient count were referred for further assessment after undergoing initial mental health screening.

Meanwhile, 118 cases required referral to hospitals for more comprehensive evaluation and specialised treatment.

Dr Mohtar shared these statistics while officiating the Mentari Johor Bahru and the 2025 World Mental Health Day event.

Sultanah Aminah Hospital’s Psychiatry and Mental Health Department head Dr Marina Abd Rahman Sabri also attended the ceremony.

Dr Mohtar emphasised that the reported increase in mental health cases highlights the growing need to improve public access to mental health services.

He explained that treatment centres like Mentari, operating under Ministry of Health supervision, play a vital role in providing comprehensive mental health services to communities.

Mentari offers a community-friendly environment for treatment, recovery, and psychosocial interventions while ensuring mental health services remain accessible during crises.

Dr Mohtar encouraged members of the public requiring emotional or psychological support to utilise available mental health helplines including the HEAL Line 15555, KASIH Line 15999, and Befrienders services. – Bernama