Buloh Kasap farm cracks not confirmed as earthquake-related says JMG

SEGAMAT: The Johor Mineral and Geoscience Department has not confirmed whether cracks appearing on a farm in Jalan Buloh Kasap are related to recent weak earthquakes.

Department director Noorazhar Ngatimin stated that while tremors likely caused the cracks, confirmation remains impossible due to the area’s soft soil composition.

A recent resistivity test provided only subsurface data to thirty five metre depths through two dimensional profiling.

Earthquake studies typically require investigations reaching eight hundred metres below the surface.

Initial inspections detected subsurface crack traces but found no evidence of fractures in deeper hard rock layers.

The department has not analysed recent tremors or estimated potential follow up incidents after last week’s seismic activity.

Extremely hot and dry weather conditions could also explain surface cracks that do not extend underground.

Johor operates six seismometers across Gelang Patah, Johor Bahru, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Kota Tinggi and Mersing to monitor tremors.

These instruments primarily detect earthquakes measuring magnitude four and above, with heavy vehicles sometimes triggering readings.

Officials inspected the Buloh Kasap area on August thirty first following crack appearances after last week’s tremors. – Bernama