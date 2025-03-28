KLANG: A businessman who hurt his two bodyguards for fasting about four years ago was sentenced to a total of six years and 10 months in prison and fined RM22,000, in default 21 years in jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Siti Zubaidah Mahat handed down the sentence on Chung Chee Yang, 47, after finding him guilty of threatening and injuring the victims, as well as uttering words to hurt their feelings.

She made the ruling after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the charges at the end of the defence case.

The magistrate sentenced Chung to five years in prison and a fine of RM10,000 for criminal intimidation, an offence Section 506 of the Penal Code.

He was sentenced to a year’s jail and fined RM10,000 under Section 298 of the same code for uttering words with deliberate intent to hurt the religious feelings of the two guards and 10 months in jail and RM2,000 fine for voluntarily causing hurt to the guards.

Magistrate Siti Zubaidah ordered Chung to serve the jail sentences consecutively from today after dismissing the defence’s request for a stay of the execution of the jail sentences.

On the first charge, Chung was charged with threatening one of his bodyguards, Mohd Azminizam Zulkepli, 48, by pointing a gun at him.

On the second count, he was charged with uttering words with deliberate intent to hurt the religious feelings of others, with the words heard by Mohd Azminizam and another guard, Ahmad Shamsuri Zailani, 31, while the third charge was for voluntarily causing hurt to Mohd Azminizam.

All the offences were committed outside a house in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang, between 9.30 pm and 10.30 pm on April 13, 2021.

Chung was represented by lawyer Abdul Hakeem Aiman, while the prosecution was represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nuruljannah Aimi.