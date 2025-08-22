BYD to open electric vehicle plant in Tanjong Malim by 2026

TANJONG MALIM: Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD will establish a production plant in Tanjong Malim with operations scheduled to commence in 2026.

Perak Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development committee chairman Loh Sze Yee confirmed the project’s first phase will cover 60 hectares of land.

He stated the investment will generate thousands of employment opportunities within manufacturing and research and development sectors.

Loh attributed this achievement to the state government’s implementation of the Muallim Speed Lane which accelerated strategic investment approvals.

“BYD’s investment will not only have a significant impact on the state’s economy but will accelerates the development of the high-tech manufacturing sector and green industries,“ he said during a press conference after the Muallim District Industry Development Briefing Session.

The chairman emphasised that BYD’s presence strengthens Perak’s automotive ecosystem through synergy with Proton and Geely.

He revealed that land approval processes began in May with preliminary work starting in July.

Factory construction will begin at the end of August with an official launch ceremony scheduled for September 4.

“The plant will also provide broader cooperation opportunities for local companies in the automotive supply chain sector,“ Loh added.

He noted that BYD’s investment demonstrates confidence in the MADANI government’s policies and the state’s commitment to high-tech automotive leadership.

Meanwhile, Proton Holdings Bhd’s first electric vehicle factory infrastructure in Tanjong Malim has reached 90.4% completion.

Equipment installation stands at 83.5% with overall project progress recorded at 86.9%.

“The arrival of new investors, including global automotive company BYD, has also intensified the development of the automotive hub in Tanjung Malim,“ Loh concluded. – Bernama