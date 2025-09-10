Cabinet agrees in principle to separate AG and Public Prosecutor roles

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian government has agreed in principle to fully separate the roles of Attorney General and Public Prosecutor in a landmark legal reform decision.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced the Cabinet’s decision during his weekly press conference as the MADANI Government spokesperson.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said presented various separation models to the Cabinet during its weekly meeting.

The Cabinet agreed to implement full separation by establishing both positions independently and equally under the Federal Constitution.

This decision followed the submission of a final report and proposed direction by the Special Comparative Study Task Force chaired by Azalina.

The Legal Affairs Division confirmed that constitutional amendments will be made to Articles 145, 183, and 42 to create an autonomous Public Prosecutor position.

An omnibus Law Reform Bill will be drafted to amend the Criminal Procedure Code and eighteen other related laws.

A new act will govern the remuneration of both the Attorney General and Public Prosecutor similar to the Judges’ Remuneration Act 1971.

Implementation will occur in phases to allow adjustments to the current legal and administrative structure.

A Special Technical Task Force led by the Legal Affairs Division will detail all implementation aspects including organisational structure and financial implications.

Final recommendations from this task force will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval before constitutional amendments proceed.

This initiative represents significant legal institutional reform under the MADANI Government framework aimed at strengthening governance.

The separation aims to uphold the rule of law and boost public confidence in Malaysia’s justice system. – Bernama