Cabinet forms special committee to boost SDGs in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet has approved the establishment of a special committee to coordinate the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs) at the federal and state levels, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Tasked with chairing the committee, Fadillah, who also serves as Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, called on all MPs to give the matter special attention.

“InsyaAllah, I, along with fellow MPs including non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations, academic and private sectors, will work together to advance (the SDG implementation) and help the people,” he said in his speech at the launch of the 2024 Annual Report of the All-Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia-SDG (APPGM-SDG) at Parliament building today.

He said that as of 2024, a total of 115 parliamentary constituencies across the country have been involved in issue mapping, the formulation of action plans, and the implementation of community-based projects aligned with the SDGs, which paves the way for a broader and more systematic adoption of the SDGs at the grassroots level.

He also welcomed APPGM-SDG’s initiative to establish zonal and regional SDG Community Centres, which enable communities to share resources, foster cross-parliamentary collaboration, and build collective resilience.

“This regional approach aligns with the government’s policy to strengthen local capacity and accelerate policy implementation at the district and state levels,” he said.

As the Decade of Action for the SDGs progresses, Fadillah said the APPGM-SDG report serves as an essential reference for policymakers, local leaders, and the general public, as it underscores achievements and identifies remaining gaps that need to be addressed.

“The 2024 APPGM-SDG Annual Report is more than just a report, as it is a roadmap and a reflection of our collective ambition to build a just, inclusive, and sustainable Malaysia by 2030 and beyond,” he added. - Bernama