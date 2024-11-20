Call for stricter monitoring of food handlers

PETALING JAYA: With a stream of viral videos on social media platforms showing unhygienic practices among food handlers, experts are calling for strict monitoring to ensure they have been vaccinated against typhoid and display a health certificate as proof of compliance.

Universiti Putra Malaysia department of food service and management food safety expert Dr Noor Azira Abdul Mutalib said selling dirty or contaminated food not only endangers consumer health but also compromises business integrity.

“Earning money from unsafe food practices is dishonest and unethical as they should know their responsibility to serve safe and clean dishes to customers.”

Noor Azira said under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009, enforced by the Health Ministry, it is mandatory for all food handlers, including street vendors and those at hospitals, schools and even home-based ones, to be vaccinated against typhoid.

She said typhoid vaccines prevent contracting the fever caused by Salmonella Typhi (S. Typhi), a bacterium that some food handlers, who come into contact with food, water and utensils, may carry.

“Food handlers may have the bacterium without showing symptoms of foodborne illnesses, but they can still transmit S. Typhi to food, potentially causing consumers to be poisoned. Getting vaccinated also reduces the risk of contracting the bacterium from other sources.”

Noor Azira said displaying proof of vaccination would enhance customer confidence and trust, assuring them that the food is clean and safe.

The type of proof varies depending on the clinic, with most issuing a small booklet containing details such as the recipient’s name, identity card number and vaccination date.

“The authorities could also issue special badges to vaccinated food handlers to further instil consumer trust,” she said, adding that while the typhoid vaccine should be taken

every three years, some individuals fail to get re-vaccinated when necessary.

Some food handlers who have never experienced serious illness may believe they are healthy and do not need the vaccine.

“While monitoring food handlers is challenging, efforts should include making vaccination a requirement for licence applications and authorities must frequently conduct random checks at food premises, rather than only responding to complaints,” she said.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Public Health Medicine specialist Prof Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh estimated that about 20% of food handlers in Malaysia might not have taken the typhoid vaccine, particularly food peddlers who operate without proper licensing.

“With the current financial struggles, many have turned to selling food and drinks, sometimes using semi-boiled or unboiled water to cut costs. Their items are sold in unhygienic conditions, which is heartbreaking, but desperation drives them to do it.”

Sharifa Ezat said typhoid is a potentially life-threatening disease that requires prompt treatment with antibiotics.

S. Typhi can persist in a person’s gallbladder without causing symptoms, making the individual a chronic carrier and remaining contagious even after recovering.

“This is why food handlers are especially encouraged to get vaccinated because their role involves frequent contact with food and utensils, which increases the risk of spreading the bacteria. Children are particularly vulnerable.”

Sharifa Ezat said untreated typhoid can lead to serious complications such as internal bleeding, intestinal perforation, a swollen or ruptured gallbladder, brain swelling, respiratory problems or bone inflammation.

Other severe outcomes include heart inflammation, kidney failure and miscarriage, which is why the typhoid vaccine should never be regarded as trivial and unimportant.

She added that the vaccine is available for free at all government health clinics, while private healthcare providers typically charge RM60 to RM100 for the injectable form and RM50 to RM60 for the pill form.