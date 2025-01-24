PETALING JAYA: The OKU Rights Matter Project has called on the government to amend Article 8(2) of the Federal Constitution to explicitly prohibit discrimination against the disabled and update the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008.

Its representative Datuk Dr Amar-Singh H.S.S. said the move would align Malaysian policies with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

“The amendments are essential to affirm that Malaysians, including persons with disabilities (PwDs), deserve to live free from discrimination and violence.

“What we do to promote inclusion for PwDs would enhance the overall wellbeing of our society. Neglecting their needs would lead to broader negative consequences.

“It is time the country moved from passive acknowledgement of the rights of the disabled to actively fostering justice and equity for all.”

He made the call after learning of the mob assault of a PwD at a market in Chukai, Kemaman in Terengganu, which has renewed calls for reforms to better protect such individuals.

In the nearly two-minute-long video that has over 12 million views, a man who is said to have a mental disability was beaten, dragged around and humiliated by several individuals after his motorcycle crashed into a food stall, causing noodles to spill onto the road.

The attackers poured what appeared to be soup noodles on the victim and kicked him in the face while bystanders watched without intervening or recorded the incident.

Amar-Singh said the bystanders should be ashamed of themselves and called the actions of the assailants a criminal offence and human rights violation, urging the government to take steps to stop discrimination against PwDs.

He said the attack is not an isolated case but a sign of the widespread abuse and neglect faced by PwDs, who often endure physical and sexual violence, bullying, job discrimination and inadequate legal protection.

“It highlights the lack of understanding towards PwDs and reflects poorly on efforts to promote inclusion in society.”

He said building a caring society requires leadership and clear vision from all levels of government.

OKU Sentral president Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi said she was grieved by the incident and condemned the lack of empathy of the bystanders.

“While they may not have been aware that the victim had a mental disability, this does not justify violence.”

She called for greater societal awareness and compassion towards PwDs, stressing that the stigma and marginalisation they face worsen their vulnerabilities.

The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia said the use of violence is never acceptable.

“The level of brutality shown in this case was excessive, disturbing and dehumanising. The public needs to play a more active role in preventing such incidents by speaking up against violence and creating an environment that respects the dignity of PwDs.

“It is vital for government agencies, civil society organisations and the National Council for Persons with Disabilities to work together to protect PwDs.

“We must raise our voices against mob justice and ensure perpetrators face appropriate punitive measures,” it said in a statement.

On Jan 21, police arrested six suspects in connection with the incident. Kemaman district acting police chief DSP Wan Muhamad Wan Ja’afar said the investigation paper is being finalised and urged those with information to assist with the probe.